Dr Who's Tom Baker teams up with The Kinks for download-only track
BT has recruited the help of the voice of Dr Who, Tom Baker, to raise money for charity Shelter this Christmas.
Baker has teamed up with 1960s pop band The Kinks for a track exclusively available for download. “You Really Got Me” is available now for pre-order on indiestore.com, and will be sold through 7Digital, iTunes, and other retailers from 18 December.
In addition, you can also support “Text Aid” by sending a text to a landline that is then read out in Baker's voice. Two pence from every text sent this way will be donated to Shelter from now until 8 January 2007. All of BT's proceeds from the track will be donated to the charity.
Tom Baker, who is also the narrator on Little Britain, said: “I'm delighted to have been asked back by BT as the voice of text-to-landline. It's rather like being Santa Claus, delivering all your festive greetings - I only wish I could hear what I’m saying!"
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
Comments