  Dr Who's Tom Baker teams up with The Kinks for download-only track

BT has recruited the help of the voice of Dr Who, Tom Baker, to raise money for charity Shelter this Christmas.

Baker has teamed up with 1960s pop band The Kinks for a track exclusively available for download. “You Really Got Me” is available now for pre-order on indiestore.com, and will be sold through 7Digital, iTunes, and other retailers from 18 December.

In addition, you can also support “Text Aid” by sending a text to a landline that is then read out in Baker's voice. Two pence from every text sent this way will be donated to Shelter from now until 8 January 2007. All of BT's proceeds from the track will be donated to the charity.

Tom Baker, who is also the narrator on Little Britain, said: “I'm delighted to have been asked back by BT as the voice of text-to-landline. It's rather like being Santa Claus, delivering all your festive greetings - I only wish I could hear what I’m saying!"