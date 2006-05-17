  BT pushes ahead to make 12 UK cities wireless

Google and others might be trying to Wi-Fi cities in the US, but here in the UK, BT today announced agreements with six cities to become wireless pioneers as part of its plans to create a first phase of 12 Wireless Cities across the UK.

People in Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff and Westminster will benefit from huge wireless networks, giving them access to information and services.

BT started the Wireless City rollout in Cardiff, where BT Openzone hotspots have been installed in many locations in the city centre. In Westminster, a dedicated high-bandwidth wireless network is already in place and is now being extended.

Steve Andrews, BT’s chief, Converged Communications Services, said: “We are delighted to announce the first batch of many wireless agreements. We have been thrilled with the overwhelming response of local authorities and businesses wanting to be part of this wireless revolution. This first phase of 12 cities is just the start. We are already negotiating with many other cities".

Earlier in the year wireless hotspot provider, The Cloud said it was giving seven cities across the UK blanket Wi-Fi coverage.

Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Oxford, and Cambridge are to get the coverage first with Islington, Camden and Kensington in London also benefiting from the announcement.