BT ditches Tom Baker text messages in favour of gender selection
BT is to offer people sending text messages to BT landlines the choice of having them read out by a male or female voice.
The new service, which is launches on 1 May will replace the voice of former Dr Who Tom Baker, which was introduced at the end of January 2006 for a special 3-month period.
BT research shows that people need to think carefully when choosing a male or female voice to deliver their texts.
Seven out of ten people think male voices are better for telling jokes. Male voices were considered more “powerful” and better for disciplining children.
Female voices were described as more “comforting”, “truthful” and “persuasive” than male voices.
To date, more than 11 million texts have been sent to landlines delivered in Tom's dulcet tones.
BT Text allows people to send and receive texts on their home phones.
From May 1, 2006, users who insert *M# in front of any text to a landline will have their message read out by a male voice rather than the usual female voice.
Texts can be sent to any UK landline and will automatically be delivered as spoken messages unless the phone has been text-enabled, in which case they will be delivered as written texts in exactly the same way as on a mobile phone.
Users will be able to still send text messages for Tom Baker to read out until the end of the month.
- iPhone X gets YouTube HDR
- Apple might launch an Apple Pay-branded credit card early next year
- Apple Music vs Spotify: What's the difference?
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- Apple could soon let you subscribe to video services via its TV app
- Google Duplex: Is it really OK to get calls made for you by AI?
- What is Google Assistant, how does it work, and which devices offer it?
- Google I/O 2018: All the announcements that matter
- What is Google Lens, how does it work, and which devices have it?
- Google Maps could get AR walking navigation in future
Comments