(Pocket-lint) - Android users will soon enjoy the same Matchday Experience features on the BT Sport app that launched for EE customers on iOS last September.

From tomorrow, not only will the featureset be available to viewers on other mobile networks, the Android version of the BT Sport app will gain them too. They include Watch Together, augmented reality features through Manager Mode, Stadium Experience and Matchday Live, plus 360-degree camera views.

The Watch Together service enables fans to view a BT Sport broadcast, such as live Premier League or Champions League match, with up to three friends. The app offers a split screen experience, with the match in one box and live video of friends in the others.

Any BT Sport customer can create or invite others into a Watch Together room.

Manager Mode adds real-time graphics to pitch action, including player stats, names and a mini-map. Stadium Experience gives fans an AR tour behind the scenes. And, Matchday Live presents team line-ups, formations and more, also through AR.

The latter two features will launch on Android devices in "due course".

The Matchday Experience features will be available on the BT Sport app for customers from tomorrow, 2 February, starting with the Manchester United v Southampton match. It will be available on select midweek live matches and BT Sport's Saturday lunchtime games going forward.

Writing by Rik Henderson.