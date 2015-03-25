BT Mobile 4G SIM-only prices confirmed, positions it nicely before EE buyout

BT has launched its first mobile network offering for many a year with BT Mobile and BT Broadband customers get huge discounts on the company's new SIM-only 4G deals.

This comes ahead of a £12.5 billion deal to buy national network EE, which was agreed in February but is still to be finalised and approved - a process that could still take several months. Instead, the new BT Mobile service will be using EE's network as part of an MVNO agreement it struck beforehand.

Anybody can opt for a BT Mobile SIM-only tariff, but BT Broadband customers get the best deals.

Prices for non-BT Broadband homes start at £10 a month on a 12 month contract for 200 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of 4G data. At the top end that's £25 a month for unlimited minutes and texts, plus 20GB of 4G data.

BT Broadband subscribers get a £5 discount, which means the cheapest tariff is just £5 a month. Up to five members of a BT household can get SIMs at the cheaper rates.

All customers get free access to the BT Sport channels through the smartphone application and unlimited use of any of BT's Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the country.

You can find out more on BT Mobile's new website.

Almost all of the company's rivals are able to offer their customers attractive bundles for mobile, fixed line, broadband and, in the case of Virgin Media, paid TV as well. BT clearly wants a slice of that pie.