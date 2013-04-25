  BT could launch its own 4G phone network

BT may be planning to start its own 4G mobile phone network. The telecoms giant recently obtained some 4G spectrum and is searching for a mobile operator to partner with and launch its own BT-branded network.

“We won some excellent 4G spectrum just recently so it makes sense for us to explore the new opportunities that 4G presents," BT said in a statement. "We have a strong position in the Wi-Fi market and we are looking to build on that."

The Financial Times is reporting that BT might attempt to partner with O2, which was part of BT more than 12 years ago. O2 failed to score any of the 2.6 GHz 4G spectrum auctioned off in January this year, whereas BT did, so it would make sense for the two providers to partner.

BT has opened the partnership possibility to any network and clearly has plans to make a name for itself in high-speed internet, just as EE does.

BT says it is “rolling out fibre at breakneck speed and its obvious that customers want decent speeds when they’re out and about as well as at home”. So a 4G BT network seems likely; it's just a matter of when. In all likelihood, BT would push for packages which combined high-speed internet, phone and Wi-Fi deals and would need a mobile operator to partner with.