  OnLive and BT kick-off PES 2012 in the cloud

OnLive and BT are celebrating the launch of PES 2012 on the cloud-based gaming platform by offering up a whole host of prizes for fans of the football sim franchise.

The latest edition of Konami's FIFA rival costs £29.99 on OnLive but anyone splashing the cash will have a chance of nabbing something for nada.

Gamers who play for three hours or more hours before January is up will be automatically entered to win either a pair of luxury box seat tickets to a top-tier match at the Emirates (top-tier, Arsenal? Bwah, ha ha), an Option 3 BT broadband line with free broadband for a year, or an OnLive Gaming Pack, including your choice between an OnLive Game System or the recently released Universal OnLive Wireless Controller.

Other prizes include a full PlayPass to any game and an OnLive beanie and PES 2012 t-shirt.

If you're tight or skint (or both) but play the free demo before the deadline, you'll automatically be entered to win one of 10 OnLive Gaming Packs, including a Universal OnLive Wireless Controller, a copy of PES 2012, or the beanie and t-shirt.

BT is currently offering free access to the OnLive PlayPack Bundle for new broadband customers, and its 100+ games, for three months as well but this offer runs out once you turn your calendar to February, so you'll need to act fast.

