Starbucks free Wi-Fi made more simple for UK coffee drinkers
Starbucks is to make it easier for its coffee drinking customers to use Wi-Fi in the company’s stores in the UK.
Customers with Wi-Fi enabled laptops, tablets and mobile phones now have unlimited Internet access to surf the Web and connect with social networks at over 650 company-owned stores across the country.
The move means that customers no longer have to be members of the Starbucks Rewards programme to access free Wi-Fi, and is a direct response to feedback from those who have asked for a simplified service.
Previously, users would have to sign up for a gift card and then have to punch in a username and password every time to get 1.5 hours of online time.
The new, unlimited Wi-Fi offering features a one-click entry point, so a username or password will not be required.
Starbucks will continue to work with BT Openzone as its Wi-Fi provider, a relationship that’s been in place since 2009 when free Wi-Fi for Starbucks Reward customers was launched.
Pic: Flickr / Uzagaku
- Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games
- What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
- New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere
- Sick of Alexa's voice? Amazon now allows skills to use different voices
- How to download a copy of all the data Apple collects on you
- WhatsApp updates group chats, makes it easier to catch up on missed messages
- If you own Samsung’s Galaxy S9, you can now play with ARCore apps
- Do you hear yanny or laurel? This crazy audio clip is just like that dress
- What is Google Drive, how does it work, and is Google One cheaper?
- What is Facebook's Clear History tool and how does it work?
Comments