  Heineken teams up with BT for booze-based Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi and beer. Any self respecting geek's perfect partnership. And now that partnership is all set for a boost as Heineken has teamed up with BT to get public Wi-Fi hotspots into more pubs.

The deal will see 100 London pubs getting access to BT Openzone, with plans to extend the service to a further 200 pubs across the country by the end of next year.

Rick Lawrence, marketing manager, Heineken UK said: “The partnership with BT reinforces the brand’s reputation as a leading player in the development of technology. The Wi-Fi initiative will provide excellent exposure for Heineken among its key target audience and build greater affinity between the brand and its consumers.”

Chris Bruce, CEO, BT Openzone, said: “Using Wi-Fi to deliver free and exclusive content, Heineken is engaging and exciting pub goers and will undoubtedly increase business. It’s an exciting time to be involved in hospitality marketing.”

Rik Henderson, editor of news, Pocket-lint said: "Me like beer, me like internet. Good. Good."

The Wi-Fi will cost you, of course, unless you're a BT broadband users, or have a deal with your mobile provider for access to the network. There will be access to info from i (the mini Independent) for pub patrons as well.