  BT Vision names best music video of the decade

BT has gone ahead and announced the results of its "Best of the Decade" music video vote.
The poll, by BT Vision Music, collated 200,000 votes from music fans across the globe for their favourite rock and pop video.
Rhianna has been crowned queen of the video charts with her 2007 hit, "Umbrella", voted the best music video of the decade.
Here's the top 20 videos, for your derision:
1 Rihanna feat Jay-Z - Umbrella (2007)
2 t.A.T.u - All The Things She Said (2003)
3 Avril Lavigne - Sk8r Boi (2002)
4 Britney Spears - Everytime (2004)
5 Oasis - The Importance of Being Idle (2005)
6 Will Young - Leave Right Now (2003)
7 Katy Perry - Hot N Cold (2008)
8 Amy Winehouse - Back To Black (2007)
9 Madonna - Hung Up (2005)
10 Kylie Minogue - Can't Get You Out Of My Head (2001)
11 Coldplay - The Scientist (2002)
12 Pink - So What (2008)
13 Dido - White Flag (2003)
14 Lady GaGa - Poker Face (2009)
15 Christina Aguilera - Candyman (2007)
16 No Doubt - It's My Life (2003)
17 Linkin Park - In The End (2001)
18 Outkast - Hey Ya (2003)
19 Beyonce - Crazy In Love (2003)
20 Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way(2002)
