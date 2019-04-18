The consumer version of BBM is calling it a day - 13 years after it debuted on BlackBerry devices.

In a blog post, the company that took over BBM in 2016, Emtek, announced it will end support for the messaging app on 31 May, due to a loss of users over the past few years. “We are proud of what we have built to date ... The technology industry however, is very fluid, and in spite of our substantial efforts, users have moved on to other platforms, while new users proved difficult to sign on".

Emtek added, “Though we are sad to say goodbye, the time has come to sunset the BBM consumer service, and for us to move on.”

But that doesn't mean the enterprise version of the app, BBMe, is dying, too. Emtek said that app will continue as normal for users. Technically, consumers can also download and use the enterprise version on Android and iOS, though it costs $2.50 every six months. The app features end-to-end encryption, message editing, and other features that the consumer version of the service has lacked.

