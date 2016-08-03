BlackBerry makes its awesome Hub available to download on all Android Marshmallow phones

BlackBerry has released its Hub to the Play Store, bringing arguably its best software feature to any user running Android Marshmallow on their device.

For those unaware, BlackBerry Hub is an awesome unified inbox that brings all of your messages, emails, calendars and the like in to a single list. It integrates services like Instagram, Slack, SMS and WhatsApp, enabling you to respond to and check notifications from multiple sources all without leaving the hub.

BlackBerry Hub arrives on the Google Play Store today as part of a suite of apps that the company is launching for Android. The suite, called BlackBerry Hub+ Services also includes the calendar and Password Keeper apps which come pre-installed on every BlackBerry smartphone.

From today you can download a trial version of Hub+ from Google Play. After using it for 30 days, you can then either use it for free and have an ad-supported version, or you can choose to subscribe to the entire suite of apps. It will cost 99 cents per month in the US, that's approximately 75 pence per month in the UK.

The entire suite of apps includes the three aforementioned apps as well as Contacts, Tasks, Device Search and Notes as well as the BlackBerry Launcher. All of which are already installed on devices like the PRIV and the DTEK50 we recently got our hands on.

To download, head to the Google Play Store on your device and download BlackBerry Hub+ Services. Once you've done that, you'll get an app icon on your home screen. Tap on the icon, then hit "Apps by BlackBerry" to install all the applications available in the suite, or just select the ones you want to download.

Although it's only available for devices running Android Marshmallow for now, the company is looking in to expanding it to Android 5.0 Lollipop users and trying figure out a way to bring something of BlackBerry to iOS as well.