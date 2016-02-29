BlackBerry abandoned by WhatsApp, beginning of the end for BB10?

WhatsApp has announced that it will be stopping support for certain operating systems including BlackBerry's BB10 OS.

WhatsApp has said that it will stop supporting certain operating systems as it wants to focus on those used by the majority of people.

While the plan is to remove support and updates for legacy systems like Nokia Symbian S60 or Windows Phone 7.1, the BlackBerry OS is still in use.

BlackBerry launched BB10 in January 2013 and is still running and updating the OS on its smartphones. This is used by less than 1 per cent of the smartphone market.

After BlackBerry released its Priv smartphone running Android it was suggested that BB10 may be abandoned. However BlackBerry responded, in a statement to Pocket-lint, to clarify that it would still support BB10:

"Consumer and enterprise fans of our workhorse BlackBerry 10 smartphones such as Passport, Classic and others can look forward to multiple security and privacy enhancements in 2016."

Now that Facebook owned WhatsApp has lumped BB10 in with defunct operating systems it suggests there may be more to the situation. Of course it could simply be that lack of BB10 use which doesn't justify developmental time to offer further support.

READ: BlackBerry appears to be going Android only, say goodbye to BB10