BlackBerry abandoned by WhatsApp, beginning of the end for BB10?
- BB10 end previously suggested
- Android OS now runs on BlackBerry Priv
- BB10 accounts for under 1% of smartphone users
WhatsApp has announced that it will be stopping support for certain operating systems including BlackBerry's BB10 OS.
WhatsApp has said that it will stop supporting certain operating systems as it wants to focus on those used by the majority of people.
While the plan is to remove support and updates for legacy systems like Nokia Symbian S60 or Windows Phone 7.1, the BlackBerry OS is still in use.
BlackBerry launched BB10 in January 2013 and is still running and updating the OS on its smartphones. This is used by less than 1 per cent of the smartphone market.
After BlackBerry released its Priv smartphone running Android it was suggested that BB10 may be abandoned. However BlackBerry responded, in a statement to Pocket-lint, to clarify that it would still support BB10:
"Consumer and enterprise fans of our workhorse BlackBerry 10 smartphones such as Passport, Classic and others can look forward to multiple security and privacy enhancements in 2016."
Now that Facebook owned WhatsApp has lumped BB10 in with defunct operating systems it suggests there may be more to the situation. Of course it could simply be that lack of BB10 use which doesn't justify developmental time to offer further support.
READ: BlackBerry appears to be going Android only, say goodbye to BB10
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
Comments