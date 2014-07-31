  BlackBerry's BBM app for Windows Phone now finally available, with new UI

BBM for Windows Phone has finally emerged from its beta period and launched for all. It even sports a tweaked interface.

BlackBerry announced last month it would launch BBM for Windows Phone in July, after first confirming it was coming to the platform in February. BBM - also known as BlackBerry Messenger - is a messaging client included on BlackBerry devices. It allows people to chat and place video calls, among other things. The beta version of BBM has been available in the Windows Phone Store since earlier this month, though the Android and iOS counterparts officially launched last year.

In a video posted on BlackBerry's YouTube channel on 31 July, BlackBerry confirmed BBM for Windows Phone is now available. The company also discussed what the app includes, in detail. Blackberry apparently spent a lot of time refining the app's interface to match Microsoft's mobile OS, which ultimately created a new look that's different from the Android, iOS, and BlackBerry 10 versions. More specifically, BBM for Windows now has three screens for chats, feeds, and contacts.

Watch the video above for more information on features and functions - like how to pin your chat to the right of your screen. Although the new Windows Phone app is launching today, it might not be available for you to grab just yet. The free download is rolling out to the Windows Phone Store.