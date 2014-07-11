  BBM for Windows Phone Beta opens up for all - now anyone can apply to join

Two days after launching an invite-only beta version of BBM in the Windows Phone Store, BlackBerry has revealed it will now open the beta to approved applicants.

BBM - also known as BlackBerry Messenger - is a messaging client included on BlackBerry devices. It allows people to chat and place video calls, among other things. BlackBerry released the service as an app for Android and iOS devices last year, and it has been busy ever since developing a Windows Phone version. In preparation for a global launch, the BBM team will now start accepting applicants to participate in the beta version that debuted earlier this week.

"We’ve gotten an incredible number of requests for BBM to come to Windows Phone. In the coming weeks we’ll be ready to welcome millions of Windows Phone users to the growing BBM community," announced BlackBerry in a blog post. "If you’re not ready to report bugs, respond to surveys and provide feedback – better to wait just a bit longer for the full release."

Only people who received an invitation directly from BlackBerry could join the initial private beta, but now anyone can join and start playing straightaway. All you have to do is apply at BlackBerry BetaZone. You'll get access to familiar features like individual and group chats as well as contacts and feeds, but in a Windows Phone-style interface of course.

Keep in mind that BBM Voice, Channels, and Glympse won't be available initially. The BBM team said it is working quickly to add these features along with other things, and it expects to open access to everyone within the next few weeks.