BBM finally coming to Windows Phone in July, now the third most popular OS can pretend it's the fourth


BlackBerry has officially set a date for the release of its BBM chat and messenger service for Windows Phone. It was first announced as coming to the platform back in February, when now Microsoft executive Stephen Elop announced it was heading to Lumia handsets.

The exact date has never been revealed however, with BlackBerry itself setting a broad time scale of between May and July.

But company CEO John Chen has now confirmed that BlackBerry Messenger will hit the platform in July. As part of his presentation of the firm's financial report for Q1 of fiscal year 2015, he claimed that BBM for Windows Phone will hit its original launch target. As we're now well into June, that leaves July.

READ: BBM and Photoshop coming to Lumia handsets

Details on the application are still unknown. Whether it will be as feature-rich as the iPhone and Android versions is yet to be seen.

In BlackBerry's financial posting there are signs that it is on its way to recovery. It lost less than expected and is slowly clawing its way back. It will be interesting though whether radical new products like the BlackBerry Passport can help it grow in the coming months. It certainly seems to be taking a punt.

READ: BlackBerry Passport is a sign that the company will try anything, be good for Instagram though

