  BBM and Photoshop coming to Lumia handsets

Stephen Elop has taken to the stage at Mobile World Congress 2014 in Barcelona, to announce that BBM is coming to Nokia Lumia handsets.

It's confirmed to arrive "in the coming months", so now Windows Phone and Nokia X users will be able to get in on all the messaging action, joining all your buddies on Android, iPhone or BlackBerry on the BBM network.

The app will deliver a "comprehensive suite" of all the key messaging features, comprising: BBM Chats and BBM Groups for multi-person chat; BBM Voice for free data-based voice calls; BBM Channels for shared-interest interaction; in addition to one-click sharing, a personalised profile, and new emoticons.

Elop - Nokia's executive vice-president for devices & services - emphasised that this was a great move for those in developing countries as the free-to-download app, available from summer 2014, will assist with cross-platform communications, including the Nokia X and its heavily doctored Android-based operating system.

READ: Hands-on: Nokia X review

Adobe Photoshop will also be coming to Lumia, supporting Nokia's strong offering in imaging with the addition of the editing software in its app-based format.

Windows Phone has attracted criticism as it tries to keep up with Android and iOS's app offering and Nokia has done more than anyone to push the range of apps and services on offer. Looks as though 2014's Windows Phone line-up will take it up a peg or two.