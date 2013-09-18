BBM for Android to land 21 September, BBM for iPhone on 22 September

BlackBerry has just announced that BBM for Android and iPhone will release on 21 September and 22 September, respectively.

The company confirmed the app's availability via a blog post and tweet: "That’s right BBM fans - the iconic mobile social network will begin rolling out for Android and iPhone customers around the world ... As you may know BBM was previously exclusive to BlackBerry smartphones, and it will be available as a free download in Google Play and the App Store."

The messaging client will feature BBM Chat, including group chats for up to 30 people, and a unique PIN for maintaining privacy, among other things. BBM - aside from serving as a chat app - is also a private social network. BlackBerry said it has 60 million customers on BlackBerry alone, and the majority use BBM an average of 90 minutes a day and send and receive more than 10 billion messages every day.

Read: BBM for Android to land 20 September as three-month Samsung exclusive? (Updated)

BBM for Android will be available as a free download for smartphones running Ice Cream Sandwich and Jelly Bean starting at 7AM EDT on 21 September. BBM for iPhone will also be available as a free download for smartphones running iOS 6 and iOS 7. It will launch in each market on the App Store at 12:01 AM local time on 22 September.

The company has more information about BBM on its Download BBM for Android or iPhone page.