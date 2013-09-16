BBM for Android to land 20 September as three-month Samsung exclusive? (Updated)

Another day, another tidbit about where BBM is and when we can finally get our hands on it. The latest news comes from Samsung Mobile Nigeria, which tweeted on Monday that BlackBerry's cross-platform messenger would be available for Android on 20 September. Update below.

But not all Android devices will be able to download the app, if Samsung's tweet is true. The company confirmed it would hold a three-month exclusive, meaning only select Samsung Galaxy devices will be able to download BBM for Android during the first few months of the app's availability.

That said, it's unclear if the Samsung-BlackBerry agreement is limited to Nigeria (after all, Samsung's Nigerian arm tweeted the news). Pocket-lint has contacted the companies for further information.

Thorsten Heins, chief executive officer at BlackBerry, originally teased the launch of BlackBerry Messenger on handsets other than BlackBerry’s own in May while on stage at the BlackBerry Live conference in Florida. BlackBerry initially planned a summer release. But as the days of summer faded into autumn, rumours have pointed to 23 September as a potential launch date.

BlackBerry hasn't provided any additional word, other than confirming earlier this month that it submitted BBM for iPhone to Apple's App Store for approval. While that's all fine and dandy, Android users are still waiting to hear when BBM for Android will land for them.

When it does finally hit Google Play, BlackBerry has previously said the app will be free and need Ice Cream Sandwich or Jelly Bean OS to run.

Update: BBM communications director at BlackBerry, Victoria Berry, issued the following statement to CrackBerry: "The excitement around the upcoming BBM launch on iPhone and Android devices seems to know no bounds. Although I’m a big fan of this passion, I want to clarify that no-one will have an exclusive on offering BBM. We’ll be bringing the app to Android and iPhone users across the globe soon."