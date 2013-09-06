  BlackBerry: BBM for iPhone submitted to App Store two weeks ago, waiting for approval

BBM for iPhone will soon be available for download.

Alex Kinsella, senior strategic account manager at BlackBerry, tweeted recently that BlackBerry has submitted BBM for iPhone to Apple's App Store for approval. So the app should launch publicly soon - as long as Apple's review process deems it okay. BlackBerry apparently submitted the app for review roughly two weeks ago.

Coincidentally, the iOS and Android user guides for BBM leaked through the official BlackBerry website about two weeks ago. The guides offered a full list of features and the usual directions on how to complete tasks like sending texts, adding BBM contacts, starting BBM chats and more.

It isn't immediately clear why Apple has yet to approve the BBM for iPhone app. Shiny Development's App Store tracker claims that current App Store approval times take about four days.

Read: BBM for Android and iOS user guides leak ahead of release

Thorsten Heins, chief executive officer at BlackBerry, originally announced the long-rumoured release of BlackBerry Messenger on handsets other than BlackBerry’s own in May while on stage at the BlackBerry Live conference in Florida. BlackBerry initially planed a summer launch.

However, as the days of summer began to fade and more rumours pointed to 23 September for a launch date, BlackBerry hadn't provided any additional word. That is, until today. It now seems like it could just be a matter of days or even hours before iPhone users can finally get their hands on BBM.

BlackBerry has previously said any iPhone running iOS 6 or later will be able to download BBM. BBM will also be free on both iPhone and Android.