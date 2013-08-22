  1. Home
BBM for Android and iOS user guides leak ahead of release

BlackBerry Messenger for Android and iOS are said to be landing before 23 September for at least North America, but it seems the apps' user guides didn't get the memo and have leaked prematurely.

CEO Thorsten Heins originally announced the long-rumoured release of BBM on handsets other than BlackBerry’s own while on stage at the BlackBerry Live conference in Florida. The world has since waited patiently for their official release, though tech website N4BB has discovered and on Thursday published two user guides for BBM on Android and iOS that it found through the official BlackBerry website.

Read: BBM coming to iOS and Android this summer

The leaked guides offer a full list of features and the usual directions on how to complete tasks like sending texts, location, photos and voice messages, changing status and profile pictures, setting up and join the BBM groups, adding BBM contacts, starting BBM chats, using emoticons and more.

Both guides therefore confirm every feature within the apps and subsequently reveal what they don't have. For instance, there's no voice or video calling or screen sharing.

BlackBerry has previously said any iPhone running iOS 6 or later will be able to download BBM. Android handsets need to have Ice Cream Sandwich or Jelly Bean for BBM to work. BBM will also be free on both iPhone and Android.

