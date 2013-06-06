  BBM for iPhone and Android release date set [update]

Using its official Twitter account, T-Mobile UK has spilled the beans on when BlackBerry Messenger is coming to iOS and Android: Thursday 27 June.

It was announced in the middle of May during the company's BlackBerry Live developers' conference in Florida, with BBM extending beyond the confines of BlackBerry's own devices in order to greatly expand its user base. "We are making the BBM platform more powerful than ever. We want to offer this powerful mobile service to everyone," said CEO Thorsten Heins at the time.

It will work on any iPhone running iOS 6, while Android smartphone users will need to have at least Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich installed.

The free application will not give iPhone or Android owners the full BBM experience from the off, but individual and multi-user chats will be possible across multiple platforms, as will Groups and voice notes. Voice and video calling features will follow in time.

You will be able to download BlackBerry Messenger for iPhone or Android from their respective app stores.

Update: T-Mobile abruptly removed its original tweet on Thursday. BlackBerry has since provided an official statement to Pocket-lint on the matter: "While there have been reports that BBM will be available to iOS and Android on June 27th, this is not accurate. We will communicate an update as soon as we have an availability date to share."