  Verizon Wireless BlackBerry Z10 goes on sale 28 March for $199

Verizon Wireless is the second carrier to bring make BlackBerry Z10 available in the US, and has announced the BlackBerry 10-packed handset will be available 28 March.

Pre-orders on Verizon will begin on 14 March at 8AM EST. Pricing is as expected: $199 (£134) on two-year contract. The handset will be available online and in retail stores 28 March in black or white, with white being a Verizon exclusive stateside.

Competitor AT&T also announced availability for the black Z10 this week, making it available to customers on 22 March for $199. With Verizon and AT&T's announcements in place, we now wait for T-Mobile, which is rumoured for a 28 March launch date as well.

According to BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins in February, BlackBerry Z10 sales have been better than expected. “In the UK, we have seen close to three times our best performance ever for the first week of sales for a BlackBerry smartphone," he said. The US is the company's next important focus for sales.

Like the rest of the world, the US is also waiting on the launch of the Qwerty-based BlackBerry Q10, which will be offered by AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint.