  Sprint tipped to carry full-touch BlackBerry later this year, though not the Z10

Sprint will be offering a full-touchscreen BlackBerry 10-powered handset later this year, though not the BlackBerry Z10, according to a new report from AllThingsD.

Sprint has previously denied that it will carry the BlackBerry Z10, and instead will focus on the Qwerty-enabled BlackBerry Q10 for the first half of the year.

Details for the new handset are scant, but according to the publication, it will be a follow-up to the Z10 with slightly modified specifications. The Verge has chimed in and said the new device will be a "a version 2.0" of the BlackBerry Z10". It's not yet clear what other carriers will offer the handset.

BlackBerry has previously confirmed that "at least" six BlackBerry 10 models will launch in 2013, though at the time, the company didn't go into specifics. So far we've only heard about the BlackBerry Z10 and BlackBerry Q10, with the former launching in the US in mid-March and the latter sometime in mid-May.

The revamped BlackBerry Z10 is said to be launching in the second half of the year. BlackBerry declined to comment on the rumour.