  Sprint will offer the BlackBerry Q10, passing on the BlackBerry Z10

Sprint will be the only US carrier passing on BlackBerry's flagship Z10, the company confirmed. Instead, it will wait to offer the BlackBerry Q10 later this spring, with its full Qwerty keyboard.

Sprint spokesman Mark Elliot confirmed to Bloomberg: “We aren’t saying there’s anything different about our customers. We think our customers will be happy with the Qwerty keyboard and touch screen on the Q10.”

Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T on the other hand are set to offer the BlackBerry Z10 to their customers sometime in March. The BlackBerry 10 enabled handset has been available in several countries worldwide since early February. BlackBerry said sales are going better than expected.

Elliot didn't offer any specifics as to why Sprint is opting out on the Z10, but it presumably comes from the carrier's big bet on the iPhone. Sprint invested $15 billion to add the iPhone to its network, paying a $200 subsidy on device than its other phones. With all that money invested, why wouldn't the carrier sell the iPhone as its premium touchscreen handset?

The BlackBerry Q10 has yet to launch worldwide, but is expected to sometime in mid-May. Sprint didn't confirm a release date, but you bet we'll keep our eyes peeled for the latest. In the meantime, check out our BlackBerry Q10 hands-on.