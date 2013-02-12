  Unlocked BlackBerry Z10 hitting UK retailers this week?

Folks in the UK have been enjoying the new BlackBerry Z10 on-contract for roughly two weeks now. However those who are awaiting for an unlocked, SIM-free version have had to wait like the rest of the world.

According to a new report from CrackBerry, retailers will be receiving the unlocked devices within the next few days.

READ: BlackBerry Z10 review

While a SIM-free version of any smartphone brings a larger price tag, it does offer some advantages. You're not locked down to a contract and you can pay for your plan month by month, rather than over a two-year period. No word on pricing for the unlocked Z10.

Several retailers online have yet to list the SIM-free version of the BlackBerry Z10 on their websites, but that's not to say you can't call to try to reserve your spot early.

BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins said the launch of the Z10 had set records for the company. “In the UK, we have seen close to three times our best performance ever for the first week of sales for a BlackBerry smartphone,” he said.

Given what looks to be strong BlackBerry Z10 performance so far, an unlocked version may push a few customers towards the purchase. We gave the BlackBerry Z10 our full review and found it to be solid enough, but still needing some work against the competition.

We have reached out to BlackBerry in the hope of learning a solid release date for the unlocked version.