  BlackBerry: Z10 launch in Canada and UK best ever for the company

The BlackBerry Z10 is setting records for the Waterloo-based company in its first two markets, Canada and the UK, according to CEO Thorsten Heins.

In a statement released to media outlets worldwide, BlackBerry said it saw its best launch day in the company's history with the launch of the BlackBerry Z10 in Canada on 5 February. The Z10's launch in the UK also set records for the company.

“In Canada, yesterday was the best day ever for the first day of a launch of a new BlackBerry smartphone. In fact, it was more than 50 per cent better than any other launch day in our history in Canada,” Heins announced.

“In the UK, we have seen close to three times our best performance ever for the first week of sales for a BlackBerry smartphone.”

At BlackBerry Jam this week, Heins revealed that the Z10 was selling better than the company originally expected. "The response we have seen exceeded all of our launch partners expectations. Our partners have told us that they have sold out in some of their key locations". However, Heins didn't detail any hard numbers for the platform.

Noticeably absent from the first week of sales is the United States. The BlackBerry Z10 handset is expected to go on sale there sometime in late-March, with the Qwerty Q10 following in late-May or early June.

It will still be a few months before we get a solid picture of BlackBerry 10's performance. We're awaiting the launch of the Q10, but heavy buzz in the first weeks doesn't always mean a product will continue with steady sales throughout the year.