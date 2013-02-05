  1. Home
BlackBerry: Z10 selling better than expected in UK

The BlackBerry Z10 is already selling out in some stores in the UK. Speaking at the BlackBerry Jam developer conference today in Amsterdam, European managing director Stephen Bates said: "The response we have seen exceeded all of our launch partners expectations." And he added: "Our partners have told us that they have sold out in some of their key locations".

The Z10 could be doing a lot better than some of its critics might expect. Just after its launch weekend, Peter Misek, an analyst from Jefferies, backed up Bates's claim. "Our initial checks indicate that sales in the UK are off to a strong start," he said.

"Some stores had line-ups out front with widespread sell-outs of the White Z10 and limited stock of the Black Z10. Also, our checks indicate that preorders in the UAE and Canada have had a solid start."

Phones 4u currently has an exclusive on the white BlackBerry Z10. The phone launched across Three, O2, EE and Vodafone on 31 January in the UK. The Q10, the BlackBerry 10-powered Qwerty keyboard handset, is set to arrive in April. 

It is possible that stock levels of the Z10 were initially low simply because BlackBerry wanted to get the handset out and on sale as quickly as possible. This may explain the sell-outs - after all, there are no concrete sales figures yet. 

Check back in with Pocket-lint for more news from the BlackBerry Jam developer conference in Amsterdam. 

