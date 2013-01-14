  BlackBerry 10 gains 15,000 app submissions in under two days

RIM has garnered 15,000 BlackBerry 10 apps in less than 48 hours, thanks to eager developers as the new mobile OS launch arrives later this month.

Canada-based RIM held its second Port-a-Thon event over the weekend, offering developers incentives such as $100 per app submitted and the chance to win free hardware.

Naturally, developers took advantage of the opportunity, waiting to see if their app will be approved into the mobile store front by the gatekeepers at RIM. According to calculations, a solid number of 405 apps was submitted per hour.

At the company's first Port-a-Thon in mid-December, 4,000 apps were submitted during the 36-hour hack-a-thon. Reports indicate there are now more than 120,000 apps available on the BlackBerry 10 world.

BlackBerry 10 will be launched globally on 30 January, with events planned for New York, Toronto, London, Paris, Johannesburg, and Dubai.

Recent rumours have suggested RIM will introduce the BlackBerry Z10 (L-Series) and full Qwerty (N-Series) at the event. The four other devices set to launch in 2013 have yet to be detailed.

Prospective carriers have also leaked worldwide in recent months, with Vodafone in the UK, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T in the US, and Virgin Mobile in Canada possibly hosting at least some of the six devices RIM plans to roll out.

Pocket-lint will be providing live coverage from the event, where we should get a clearer picture of how many apps are available.