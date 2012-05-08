BlackBerry 10 devices: 9 codenames unearthed

A file found on the BlackBerry 10 Dev Alpha device has revealed what might be the names of nine future BB10 devices.

The BlackBerry 10 Dev Alpha device was handed out to all developers in attendance at BlackBerry World so they could begin working on apps for the newly unveiled BlackBerry 10 operating system.

However, a file unearthed by these developers may give further indication of what we might be able to expect from BlackBerry in the coming year.

A total of nine codenames are revealed in the file, most of them place names:

- Nevada

- Winchester2 LTE

- Winchester2 HSPA+

- Winchester2 LTE HSPA+

- Colt

- London

- Blackforest

- Nashville

- Naples

Sadly the file doesn’t reveal any potential specs other than some network speeds,

However, it does suggest that we’ll be seeing more than one BlackBerry 10 device when the operating system becomes available later this year.

With RIM’s CEO Thorsten Heins confirming that an LTE BlackBerry PlayBook will be arriving at some point, could the Winchester2 be its codename?

Do you expect RIM to unveil nine BlackBerry 10 devices? Let us know your thoughts...