  BlackBerry Travel added to App World test center

BlackBerry Travel Beta has just been announced on the BlackBerry blog, adding to its BlackBerry smartphone “Super Apps" lineup.

So what's so super about it? Well anyone sporting a BlackBerry smartphone can now plan, book and manage their travel plans right from their device - just the thing for frequent flyers.

Fully integrated with the BlackBerry 6 operating system the app should, "give you a seamless app experience that leverages some of the best of BlackBerry platform technology.

"We have been working on the BlackBerry Travel app with our partner WorldMate for the last few months, and today, we’ve launched the first release of the BlackBerry Travel app in the US, Canada, UK and Spain (we have a very aggressive localization roadmap, so expect us to launch a localized version in your country soon!). You can download it in the BlackBerry App World Test Center, and we have an additional community set up in BlackBerry Beta Zone to discuss the app."

The BlackBerry Travel app is based on three main feature sets: Itinerary Management, designed to automatically discover itineraries and booking confirmations that are sent to your inbox before being loaded to your device; Flight Search and Hotel Booking, for hotel and alternative flight searches; and Travel Tools, giving you local information about your surroundings.

The BlackBerry Travel beta app is available now for download from the BlackBerry App World Test Center.