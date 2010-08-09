BlackBerry Curve 3G: The 9300 gets official

Research in Motion, fresh from launching its new flagship device - the BlackBerry Torch 9800, last week - has announced the newest addition to the Curve Family - the BlackBerry Curve 3G.

The Curve 3G is the 9300 model that we have brought you details of in the past on Pocket-lint.

It is a full QWERTY keyboard-boasting device with HDSPA 3G connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth.

It has a dedicated media key to make your music and video playback a bit easier and there is also a camera with video recording features, although it's not the 3.2-megapixel device we were expecting - RIM's website states that it is just 2 megapixels.

Size-wise it is practically the same as the Curve 8900 with measurements of 109 x 60 x 13.9mm, with a weight of 104g.

Unfortunately, as previous leaked pictures and videos suggested, it is only running the BlackBerry 5 OS at present although RIM is keen to point out that it is BlackBerry 6 "ready" and that an upgrade will be rolled out in "the coming months".

The BlackBerry Curve 3G should be available this month, but there's no news yet as to pricing or network availability, although if RIM's Mike Lazaridis' comments are anything to go by, the phone should be pretty competitively priced. He said:

"The majority of people in the worldwide mobile phone market have yet to buy their first smartphone and the BlackBerry Curve 3G is designed to provide an extremely attractive and accessible choice that will help convince many of them to make the leap".

"The new BlackBerry Curve 3G is a perfect choice for happily busy people who are looking for a user-friendly 3G smartphone to help them make the most of their day and to stay connected with their friends, family and co-workers".

So, what do you lot think of the new RIM devices? Give us your thoughts below and keep checking back to Pocket-lint for more BlackBerry news and our full reviews of these handsets.