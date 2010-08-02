  1. Home
BlackBerry Dropbox beta drops onto App World

Dropbox, the cloud based file backup and sharing service, has been launched in beta form for BlackBerry users.

But you'll have to act quickly if you want to get in on the, very limited, beta trial - initial reports suggested that it would only be open to 500 people, although the landing page now suggests this number has been increased to 1000.

The BlackBerry Dropbox app will allow you to access and view any files that you have stored in your Dropbox folders on your computers.

You will also be able to upload content created on your RIM device to your Dropbox cloud, such as audio files, videos and photos.

You'll obviously need to be using Dropbox already to make use of the service. Sign up at Dropbox.com if you haven't already. It's a service that Pocket-lint has sung the praises of in the past.

You can install Dropbox across all of your PCs and Macs and after simply saving files into the designated folders, it will sync across all of your machines, with a virtual copy also available via the website. The online platform will also save old versions of your files in case you ever need to refer back to them.

But anyway, what are you doing wasting valuable time reading the rest of this post? Head over to Dropbox now and sign up and then get the BlackBerry beta downloaded before it's too late.

Are you a Dropbox user already? If so, how do you think the service rates against other cloud based backup services? Let us know using the comments below.

