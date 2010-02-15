  BlackBerry 7Digital app gets Last.fm support

Music download site 7Digital has announced an update to its BlackBerry application which permits users to send their listening data to Last.fm from within the application.



The release - version 2.1 - lets you link your Last.fm account to the app, which will now scrobble all tracks you play live to the site. If you're out of reception, then it'll presumably save them up and scrobble them all in one go when you're back online. It also adds better search, support for the BlackBerry Curve 8350i and more localisation options.



Specifically, there's now access in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia. Netherlands store support has been added too, with localisation for local artist tracks and albums.



The addition of Last.fm support will come as a happy surprise for mobile music fans - most of whom are unable to scrobble their listening away from home. It's a feature that's much-requested from Spotify's mobile applications, but one which the Swedish startup has so far failed to deliver.