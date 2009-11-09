  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. BlackBerry app news

3D gaming coming to a BlackBerry near you

|
  3D gaming coming to a BlackBerry near you
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?By Maggie Tillman

RIM, the maker of the BlackBerry handsets, is hoping to appeal to gamers in the future with an announcement that it will be supporting the OpenGL ES technology in its handsets.

The news, which was announced at the company's developer conference in San Francisco, means that games developers will be able to bring the latest 3D mobile games they've been making for the iPhone to the BlackBerry platform.

"With OpenGL ES support, Java developers will have the ability to build 3D games and graphics for BlackBerry smartphones running BlackBerry OS 5.0 and higher", RIM said in a statement.

EA Mobile, has already started developing games for the platform, which is expected to be enabled on the new BlackBerry Storm 2 first.

However more interesting to non-gamers, the average BlackBerry user, is that it should open up other applications like Google's newly announced Google Maps Navigation. At the recent Droid launch event in NYC, Google told Pocket-lint that it could be possible to port the GPS app to the iPhone because of the OpenGL support.

This announcement would mean that Google could add BlackBerry to that same list.

PopularIn Apps
  1. How to video chat with Instagram
  2. What are Facebook Stories and how do they work?
  3. Ticketmaster UK: An 'unknown third party' accessed user data
  4. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  5. Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS
  1. BBC Sounds app launches as a personalised music service for the "new generation"
  2. Venmo payments app just launched a physical debit card
  3. Microsoft just launched its own version of Google Lens
  4. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  5. Amazon Prime Day to fall on 16 July; prepare for 36 hours of deals
Comments