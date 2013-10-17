  Google’s Q3 2013 results: $14.9B in revenue, beats expectations

Google has just posted its third-quarter 2013 earnings, revealing publicly that revenues are up $1.5 billion from the year-ago equivalent quarter.

The company had an income higher than most analysts forecasted, reporting $14.9 billion with earnings per share of $10.74. That's also higher than the predicted $10.36. It therefore had a total profit of $2.97 billion, which is up from $2.18 billion in Q3 2012. It also had a net cash flow of $5.08 billion.

“Google had another strong quarter with $14.9 billion in revenue and great product progress,” said Larry Page, cheif executive offcier at Google. “We are closing in on our goal of a beautiful, simple, and intuitive experience regardless of your device.”

Google has cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities equaling $56.52 billion. Other earnings numbers include ad revenue, which totaled about $13.1 billion, meaning it saw a 19-per cent growth year on year. But the quarter's growth was only 12 per cent.

International income also grew to 56 per cent, up from 53 per cent in Q3 2012. As for Motorola, it contributed $1.18 billion. That means it is 8 per cent of Google’s total revenue.

Update: Google shares climbed to $53 in after-hours trading once the company posted its quarterly financials today, stacking $17 billion onto its stock market capitalisation.