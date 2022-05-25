PS5 gets native BBC Sounds app

(Pocket-lint) - The BBC has launched a native BBC Sounds app for the PlayStation 5.

UK PS5 owners can now download the application to listen to BBC's radio content, both live and on demand.

BBC Sounds also includes a large collection of podcasts you won't generally find on other services. There are also music mixes curated by the Beeb's own experts and big name artists.

There's music of all genres to listen to, including Radio 1 anthems and classical. While podcasts on offer include those by renowned interviewers Louis Theroux and Stacey Dooley.

"Record numbers of people are using BBC Sounds, and launching on PS5 makes it even easier for our listeners to enjoy brilliant live and on-demand radio, music and podcasts from the BBC," said the corporation's director of product management, Pushpa Reddy.

"Whether it’s on a TV, smartphone, smart speaker or on the web, we want to be there wherever and whenever people want to listen."

The Beeb also now offers a dedicated BBC Sounds app for Sonos. It's the only way for Sonos speaker owners to listen to BBC radio content, since it removed its services from the TuneIn app. You can check out how to get it working here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.