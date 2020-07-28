BritBox is expanding to 25 more countries

(Pocket-lint) - BritBox first launched in the US and Canada, before coming to its homeland in the UK a couple of years later, and on some level that had felt a bit like the end of the road for its expansion.

The opposite appears to be true, though, as the BBC and ITV have jointly announced that the streaming service's success will see it expand to a raft of new countries soon, up to a total of 25 new locations.

Interestingly, though, the service is remaining pretty tight-lipped on which countries in particular will be added to the fold, instead simply saying that the expansion would include areas in "Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America and Africa".

That covers a lot of ground, but we'll have to wait to see where exactly it lands. Regardless, this is looking like a pretty decent vote of confidence from the higher-ups at BBC and ITV, alongside the original comissioning that BritBox is moving ahead with (albeit with some assumed delays due to the difficulty of filming at present).

With the threshold of a million subscribers having been passed in the US and Canada together, though, the service clearly likes its chances, and as we've said from the beginning it does have the clear advantage of a USP in the form of its British focus.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.