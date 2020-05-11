The BBC has released some amazing images of sets from its TV shows, past and present, to use as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other video calling apps backgrounds.

You can have a meeting from the control room of the TARDIS, for example, or the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor. And, people who remember the halcyon days of the 80s kids' TV will no doubt love talking to their boss while sitting in the Multi-Coloured Swap Shop studio.

Others we particularly love include the bar of the Fawlty Towers hotel, The Young Ones' filthy kitchen, the 1990 Top of the Pops studio, and the deck of the Liberator from Blake's Seven.

You can also sit in a Grange Hill or Tweenies classroom, or talk football from a Match of the Day set.

To get the set images, just head to the BBC Archive "empty sets" webpage, where they are presented in collections.

You can also find a whole load of additional Zoom backgrounds here and Microsoft Teams backgrounds here.

The latter also explains how to use backgrounds on Teams, while you can find out how to use virtual backgrounds on Zoom right here.

If you're even more adventurous, you could even turn yourself into a potato. That's sure to go down well at the end of year financial results presentation.