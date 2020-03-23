BBC iPlayer for Kids: What you need to know about the safe version of iPlayer for children

There's a new child-orientated version of BBC iPlayer that's rolling out to connected TVs. It brings together the best from CBBC and CBeebies and its launch has clearly been timed to coincide with children having to be at home from school because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has put the BBC almost on a war footing.

"Keeping children informed, educated and entertained at home during these unprecedented times is going to be even more important than ever," says Alice Webb, Director BBC Children’s and Education.

"Children and parents can be assured the BBC will be for them during these challenging times.”

The service is designed to be a safe place where children can only watch content that's suitable from them from the CBBC and Cbeebies channels. It has a distinctive, bright and bold design that's much lighter than the dark existence of usual BBC iPlayer.

When choosing who’s watching iPlayer on your smart TV, there’s now a monster shaped "children" button.

Children can find something to watch more easily thanks to more ‘child-friendly’ categories than the ones in iPlayer. So they can browse Trending, Drama, Funny and Cartoons. They can also get direct access to the CBeebies and CBBC channels.

Dan Taylor-Watt, Director of Product, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds says that "over time this experience will get even better, with recommendations increasingly tailored to them – making sure they get the best kids experience possible.”

All the child-centric stuff on BBC iPlayer. That's not to say you won't be able to see stuff from channels outside of CBBC and Cbeebies since it will include "the best from other suitable BBC programmes and brands"

The BBC says there is a "treasure trove of viewing – from hit shows like Hey Duggee and Bing to David Walliams classics such as The Boy in the Dress, Gangsta Granny and Mr Stink – which return to iPlayer.

"Whether it’s being a number detective with the Numberblocks, going on a global adventure with Go Jetters, or learning about the planet’s deadliest animals with Deadly 60 – this new experience gives children of all ages a place to go to do that," concludes Webb.