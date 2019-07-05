BBC has announced a couple of key new features for its BBC Sounds audio streaming app, which include support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In addition, the app can now show information for a track playing on any of the Beeb's live radio stations.

CarPlay and Android Auto support enable drivers to safely integrate the BBC Sounds experience into their car's infotainment system - as long as it is compatible with either platform.

While it was already available for iPlayer Radio in the past, the Sounds app has extra options and an improved in-car experience.

There are four main sections on offer: My Sounds, which groups your bookmarks, subscriptions and "latest" list in one place for easy access; Browse gives you a simple way to explore music mixes and recommendations; Stations is a hub for all of the Beeb's live radio stations; and Downloads gives you access to all of the offline music and podcasts you've stored on your connected iPhone or Android handset.

The new track information feature works on iOS and Android devices, plus Apple Watch. You can see the name and artist of any song being played there and then on the radio station you are listening to. That way, you don't have to wait for the presenter to announce it to find out.