BBC iPlayer last chance notifications now on iOS and Android

- Alerts when downloaded shows about to expire

BBC has added last chance notifications to its iPlayer app for mobiles.

That means you'll get an alert on your iPhone or Android phone when a show you've downloaded from BBC iPlayer is about to expire.

It will show up on your phone screen, telling you that there are only a few days left to watch the programme. Soon after, the show will no longer be available on the iPlayer platform.

"Downloads are a great way to watch on the move, when commuting, or while you’re abroad, but it can be very frustrating if you forget that a download is about to expire and only realise once it’s too late," said head of BBC iPlayer, Dan Taylor-Watt.

It's part of a raft of new features coming to iPlayer on different platforms. The Beeb is continuing to increase the amount of personalisation options and feature set.

"We're reinventing BBC iPlayer for a new generation, with more personalised features, more box sets and UHD HDR content. We hope these new 'last chance' notifications will add to this, improving people's experience of using the app and help to ensure that no-one misses out on watching their favourite BBC shows," he added.

BBC iPlayer is a free download for iOS and Android.

