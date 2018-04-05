The BBC's latest app enables kids to get creative with CBBC shows and characters

The BBC does like to experiment with new apps from time to time and has tried hard to curate its content in meaningful ways. The latest app is for under 13s and it'll be available on Amazon Fire, Android and iOS and devices for free.

Called CBBC Buzz and developed in cahoots with the Chunk Creative Agency, it enables them to get creative with BBC shows and characters.

Alice Webb, head of BBC Childrens, likens the app to a 2018 take on the legendary Blue Peter makes. "We’re equipping them with the modern versions of a loo roll and a paint brush and encouraging them all to get creative”.

It's part of the BBC's drive to reinvent children’s content for connected generations who get whatever they want on demand and just don't watch linear channels.

Children can swipe through a feed of short videos, GIFs, quizzes and memes based on the shows and topics they're interested in - kids can make their feed their own by choosing which CBBC brands and topics they want to follow. With parental permission, they're also able to share their own ideas.

There will be at least 40 new things to watch and do every day, with two big content drops arriving before and after school. The app features emojis but there's no negativity (phew) like ‘thumbs down’ emojis or ways to send unwelcome comments.

The BBC says the app will feature the best snackable children’s content, "like taking part in a Danger Mouse drawing challenge, trying new dance moves from The Next Step, and discovering amazing facts from The Blue Planet". New interactive features letting children get involved in new ways will be coming soon too.

"Community content" will be denoted with a special icon which children can tap to see what other users have come up with in response to a particular challenge.

A team of moderators will approve or decline every single piece of user-generated content, ensuring it’s age-appropriate and relates to the specific CBBC Buzz challenge.

