What is Arlo Safe and what does it do?

(Pocket-lint) - Arlo has introduced a new app and device in the US that give peace of mind to those walking home late at night.

Arlo Safe expands the company's security tech to outside the home - in order to provide personal safety on a 24/7 basis.

Here we explain what it is and what it does.

What is Arlo Safe?

Arlo Safe consists of an app for iOS and Android that you install on your phone, plus a device - the Arlo Safe Button - that you can fit on a keychain or in a pocket and use to instantly alert emergency services to your location.

The app can be used without the Button though, with its own one-touch emergency response functionality, plus a family safety feature to see the current location of family members (who also have the app installed) and send them help if needed.

It also provides crash detection and response features, which not only alerts emergency services in the instance of a vehicle accident, it can record audio and video automatically to help responders get a better idea of what has happened.

"With Arlo Safe, we're leveraging Arlo's award-winning expertise around smart home security and intuitive, easy-to-use design to deliver the most secure, comprehensive safety app that keeps pace with our modern, busy lives," said Arlo's SVP of products, Tim Johnston.

What does the Arlo Safe app do?

Arlo Safe's one-touch emergency response feature enables users to speak directly with live agents, who will stay on the line until help arrives. It will also give services critical information depending on the incident.

The family safety functionality allows users to send check-in requests to opted-in family members. And, enables users to set common places, such as a home, school or office, so notifications can be sent if a family member leaves or arrives.

What is the Arlo Safe Button?

The Arlo Safe Button is a small device that literally hosts a button that a user can press to silently call for help.

How much does Arlo Safe cost?

The Arlo Safe app is free to download. Some features are free.

Some other features do require a monthly subscription fee, however, with prices starting at $4.99 per month for an individual. A family plan costs $9.99 per month, while an Arlo Safe and Secure Pro plan costs $19.99 per month but covers Arlo Safe and features for the company's home security products.

The Arlo Safe Button is available for $29.99. Alternatively, an Arlo Safe Family Plan includes two Buttons and a one-year subscription to the family plan.

You can find out more on Arlo's own US website.

Writing by Rik Henderson.