Apple offers rebate to Video makers with Final Cut Express HD offer
Apple has announced what it is calling a 'Movie Deal' to all budding video makers.
If you purchase a new Mac together with Final Cut Express HD between January 2nd and March 27th, 2007 Apple will send you up to £100 (UK) / €150 (Ireland) back via mail-in rebate.
Final Cut Express HD gives you everything you need to edit professional-quality HD or DV movies. And since every Mac comes loaded with iLife, you’ll also be able to create blogs, podcasts and Web sites to share your movies.
This Promotion is open to any customer who makes their Qualifying Products Bundle purchase via Reseller in Austria, Denmark, Finland, France Metropolitan, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland or United Kingdom.
The offer seems to be for any mac be it a new laptop or a MacMini and the customer must be resident in their country of purchase.
