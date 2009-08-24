  Rhapsody submits iPhone Application to Apple

Real Networks has announced that its Rhapsody streaming music service has been submitted to Apple for review. The application is free, but you'll need a Rhapsody To Go subscription to use it, which is only available in the US and costs $15 per month.

Rhapsody reckons it has 8 million tracks available on the service, all of which are available for on-demand streaming. The company says that it's planning an Android app, too - "We are working diligently on an Android app and once we're done there, we plan to turn our sights on more mobile platform and carrier app stores", the company said in a blog post.

For UK users, Spotify's iPhone application is still awaiting approval too. Some have labelled the delay as meaning that Apple's rejected the app, but Spotify has denied those reports. In the meantime, work on Spotify's Android application continues.