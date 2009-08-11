  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Apple developing social network aggregator?

|
  Apple developing social network aggregator?
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know

On top of the Blu-ray support rumour the other day, for iTunes 9, there's more whispering that the forthcoming update for Apple's music software will feature integration with Twitter, Facebook and other social networking sites.

But it doesn't stop there. A tipster reckons that the move is part of a much bigger push to make Apple's software more social-network friendly. Apple apparently has plans to release a "Social" application that'll have similar functionality to Yahoo's "OneConnect", which lets you aggregate all your social networking services in one place.

It'll have features like the ability to share music, broadcast what you're listening to with people on the network, and connect with friends of your friends who have similar interests. You'll also be able to update all of your statuses at the same time.

The obvious choice for a partner for some of that would be web radio service Last.fm, whose iPhone application was an early hit in the nascent App Store. However, Apple clearly has the ability to duplicate that functionality in-house if it wants to, so we'll see what happens there.

PopularIn Apps
Which cloud storage service is right for you? iCloud vs Google Drive vs OneDrive vs Dropbox
Tinder launches Tinder U dating service for US college students
What's my Facebook trustworthiness score?
Google Photo Books come to the UK, enables you to create a book on your phone in minutes
Walmart wants you to shop from the comfort of your own home in VR
eBay flash deal gives you 15% off everything on site today only
Comments