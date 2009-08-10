Apple Snow Leopard wallpapers outed
And you thought a new operating system was all about new features.
The new desktop wallpapers for Apple's new operating system have been released (all 35 of them) to allow users to start to think what they are going to make their new desktop look like.
The good news for you? You don't have to have the new version of OSX installed to be able to pretend you've already upgraded.
Images range from nature, to the obvious snow leopard tie-ins to even graffiti if you feel you are down with the kids.
For full sized versions of the dekstop wallpapers click on the Read link at the end of the story.
But how do they compare to Microsoft's Windows 7 offerings? Thoughts and comments below.
Comments