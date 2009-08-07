Analyst offers Apple tablet mock-up, predictions

An influential Apple analyst has issued a further report on Apple's rumoured tablet device, as well as providing a mock-up image of what it's thought to look like.



Long-time Apple watcher Gene Munster from Piper Jaffray insists the as yet totally unofficial tablet PC will launch in 2010, unlike other reports that suggest a September debut.



Munster estimates that Apple could sell 2 million units in 2010, and pegs the pricing at between $500 and $700 - so in between an iPhone and a MacBook, as far as US pricing goes.



Other predictions from the Apple expert include the fact that the device will be capable of running apps from the iTunes App Store and will primarily be designed for surfing, email and digital media.



Finally, Munster suggests it will be a connected device with a built-in 3G modem for connectivity and is likely to launch locked to a mobile phone operator, like the iPhone before it.