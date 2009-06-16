  Apple fixes 6-month old Java flaws

Apple has released a security patch for its Leopard operating system 6 months after the bug was first found.

Apple is recommending all users download the new 158MB fix that, it says, will deliver "improved reliability, security, and compatibility for Java SE 6, J2SE 5.0 and J2SE 1.4.2 on Mac OS X 10.5.7 and later".

In reality, the new fix patches 32 vulnerabilities in Java more than 6 months after Sun fixed the same flaws for Windows and Linux users.

The delayed update isn't the first time Apple has been seen to drag its heals in updating issues with Java. Last year the Cupertino based company fixed a number of vulnerabilities in September, six months after Sun had fixed the same concerns.

Users can download the new update via the Software Update tool or manually download them from the Apple support website.